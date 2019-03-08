Cowboy boots discovered with human bones in scrapyard

The boots were found with the skeleton at a former scrap yard in Cockett Wick Lane, near St Osyth in Essex, Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A pair of leather cowboy boots discovered with a male skeleton in a scrapyard in Essex could be the key to unlocking his identity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A pair of cowboy boots found with the remains in a scrapyard in St Osyth. Picture: ESSEX POLICE A pair of cowboy boots found with the remains in a scrapyard in St Osyth. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

A site worker discovered the full male skeleton at the yard in Cockett Wick Lane, St Osyth, on Thursday, April 25.

It is believed the skeleton, which had a complete set of dentures, belonged to a man aged over 55.

Detectives investigating the circumstances of the man's death have carried out provisional tests which have so far been unsuccessful in identifying him, although the results of further tests are still awaited.

Officers are appealing for the public's help to identify the man.

A pair of cowboy boots found with the remains in a scrapyard in St Osyth. Picture: ESSEX POLICE A pair of cowboy boots found with the remains in a scrapyard in St Osyth. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Truss of Essex Police said: "The man's death continues to be treated as unexplained as no cause of death has currently been established.

"It is hoped that, by identifying him, we may be able to establish the last known movements of the man, leading up to his death."

You may also want to watch:

The scrapyard is due to be turned into a holiday park after planning permission was given to develop the site.

A pair of cowboy boots found with the remains in a scrapyard in St Osyth. Picture: ESSEX POLICE A pair of cowboy boots found with the remains in a scrapyard in St Osyth. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

District councillor Michael Talbot said: "You think of cowboy boots, you think of someone like a country singer.

"It's as if these could have been stage clothes but this is all speculation, it could just have been someone passing through."

"I didn't know how involved the police still were with the discovery of the bones.

"I knew they were working through missing persons reports to try and identify the man they found but the boots are new.

A pair of cowboy boots found with the remains in a scrapyard in St Osyth. Picture: ESSEX POLICE A pair of cowboy boots found with the remains in a scrapyard in St Osyth. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

"Really, it could have been a missing person any time between 1970 and 2017, up until the development was planned."

Fellow councillor John White added: "This was a popular place to come on holiday, but I don't know if there's a cowboy group locally that are missing a member."

Anyone with information is asked to call Dunmow Major Crime Team on 101 or report information by visiting our dedicated website for this investigation.