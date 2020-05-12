E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Rogue roof trader scam alert after £11,500 con attempt

PUBLISHED: 11:02 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:02 12 May 2020

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks. Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks. Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Rogue traders are doing the rounds in Sudbury and Hadleigh by trying to con customers into paying thousands of pounds for unneccesary roofing work.

Suffolk Trading Standards have issued a warning to the public urging them to be vigliant against the scam traders who are approaching properties and deceiving residents by pretending repair work needs to be carried out.

An incident occurred at the weekend where the men called at a property in Hadleigh, offering to install netting around a solar panel for an agreed sum of £600.

They then falsely advised the customer they had discovered substantial roof damage including crumbling felt and damaged tiles and that a new roof was required costing £11,500.

The rogue traders then reduced the sum down to £7,500 when the customer refused the initial quote who then paid £1200 in cash in way of a deposit.

The scam was uncovered after the customer went to his local bank to draw out the rest of the money but staff at TSB in Hadleigh intervened and declined the customer’s request.

Suffolk Trading Standards were alerted and an officer attended the property.

The agency is urging everyone who knows or cares for a vulnerable or elderly person to make sure they are aware of their rights when it comes to suspect door step approaches, and to carefully research salespeople before inviting them into their home.

Sasha Watson, community engagement officer at Suffolk Trading Standards, said: “There has been an increase of scams and doorstep incidents reported to Trading Standards.

“As people stay indoors to prevent the spread of Covid-19, criminals are preying on people in vulnerable situations who are isolated and living alone.

“There has never been a more important time for neighbours to look out for each other.”

If you have any further information relating to this case, please call Suffolk Constabulary Official Page on 101.

Topic Tags:

