E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Urgent repairs as large crack found on bridge poses ‘major safey issue’

PUBLISHED: 19:59 02 November 2020 | UPDATED: 19:59 02 November 2020

Work currently undergoing on the bridge to investigate the crack at Colchester's Cowdray Avenue bridge. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY COUNCIL

Work currently undergoing on the bridge to investigate the crack at Colchester's Cowdray Avenue bridge. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY COUNCIL

Archant

Emergency work is taking place to fix a large crack found on Colchester’s Cowdray Avenue bridge - after engineers warned it posed a “major safety issue”.

A picture of the crack, clearly visible below the pilaster on the Cowdray Avenue bridge in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY COUNCILA picture of the crack, clearly visible below the pilaster on the Cowdray Avenue bridge in Colchester. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY COUNCIL

The hazard was discovered while work to strengthen the bridge’s retaining wall to the south and west of the Ipswich Road roundabout was being completed.

One of the bridge’s much-recognised pilaster ornamental columns is now being removed to see how serious the damage is.

Residents have been warned that “complex engineering” is needed to check and repair the problems, which is expected to last several weeks - if not months.

Kevin Bentley, deputy leader of Essex County Council and cabinet member for infrastructure, said the discovery of the crack was an “unfortunate coincidence” with roadworks in Ipswich Road which aim to improve traffic flow, as well as boost walking and cycling provision.

A graphic of the crack, modelled in 3D, at Colchester's Cowdray Avenue bridge following initial investigations. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY COUNCILA graphic of the crack, modelled in 3D, at Colchester's Cowdray Avenue bridge following initial investigations. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY COUNCIL

You may also want to watch:

However, he said: “Thank goodness we have found the crack on the bridge now before it gets any worse.

“As soon as the bridge is fixed, we will finish all works at the Ipswich Road roundabout and re-open a full two lanes of traffic in each direction, as per our improvement plans.

“I absolutely understand that these works have been an inconvenience for many people, and a real issue for some businesses and I thank every single person living and working nearby for your patience and politeness as we have had to overcome several unforeseen engineering issues.”

The repairs are expected to be completed during the winter of 2020/21.

Surveys are planned over the next few weeks, which Essex Highways says will truly reveal of the level of damage.

Engineers have said they will provide updates on how much work is needed as soon as possible.

Current traffic restrictions at the Ipswich Road roundabout provide the space needed to carry out the works safely, without extra road closures.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Non-league and grassroots football in Suffolk set to be halted due to new Covid-19 rules

A happy scene: Harry Knights and Liam Jackson celebrate Leiston'’s second goal, in the FA Trophy tie against Worthing yesterday. Unfortunately, it is set to be the last weekend for several weeks when non-league football can take place below Step 2. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Coronavirus rates rise in some Suffolk districts but fall in others

Here are the most up-to-date coronavirus stats for Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What is next for the multi-million pound Gateway 14 project?

The Gateway 14 business park off the A14 at Stowmarket could take 10 to 15 years to be completed. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL/SEALAND AERIAL

Suffolk primary school to stay closed all week following half-term break

Abbots Green Academy will remain closed all week Picture: ARCHANT

Infection rates drop across almost all of Essex - but Suffolk remains a mixed bag

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Non-league and grassroots football in Suffolk set to be halted due to new Covid-19 rules

A happy scene: Harry Knights and Liam Jackson celebrate Leiston'’s second goal, in the FA Trophy tie against Worthing yesterday. Unfortunately, it is set to be the last weekend for several weeks when non-league football can take place below Step 2. Picture: HANNAH PARNELL

Coronavirus rates rise in some Suffolk districts but fall in others

Here are the most up-to-date coronavirus stats for Suffolk and north Essex Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

What is next for the multi-million pound Gateway 14 project?

The Gateway 14 business park off the A14 at Stowmarket could take 10 to 15 years to be completed. Picture: MID SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL/SEALAND AERIAL

Suffolk primary school to stay closed all week following half-term break

Abbots Green Academy will remain closed all week Picture: ARCHANT

Infection rates drop across almost all of Essex - but Suffolk remains a mixed bag

The latest coronavirus infection rates have been released Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Prisoner accused of walking out of jail before returning next day

Derek Pinto is accused of absconding from Hollesley Bay open prison, near Woodbridge Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Driver of grey car sought after teen cyclist injured in crash

A teenage cyclist was taken to hospital after being injured in a collision with a car between 11.45am and noon on Wednesday, October 28 at the junction of Hall Lane and Lowestoft Road in Blundeston. Picture: Google Images

Majestic wine shops to stay open as ‘essential retailers’ in lockdown

The Majestic store in Sudbury. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Everything you need to know about Suffolk... in America

Suffolk County, NY is home to the Montauk Point Light lighthouse, one of the county' most iconic landmarks Picture: Getty Images

Urgent repairs as large crack found on bridge poses ‘major safey issue’

Work currently undergoing on the bridge to investigate the crack at Colchester's Cowdray Avenue bridge. Picture: ESSEX COUNTY COUNCIL