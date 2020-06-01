Cold caller warning after reports of doorstep sales pitch
PUBLISHED: 12:42 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 01 June 2020
KatarzynaBialasiewicz
Householders are being advised not to buy products from doorstep salesman following reports of a cold caller visiting Suffolk homes and offering garden furniture for sale.
Suffolk Trading Standards said reports had been made by residents of at least three villages in the west of the county.
You may also want to watch:
Officials warned people to be cautious of doorstep salesmen – especially those offering deals too good to be true.
Suffolk Trading Standards, the consumer protection department of Suffolk County Council, said a man had last been reported calling door-to-door in Cowlinge and Great Bradley, near Stradishall, and in Beyton, near Bury St Edmunds.
It said the salesman was offering teak garden furniture, using claims like “last one” and “great price” because they had not been able to sell the items at garden shows.
If approached, you can make a report on 0808 2231133.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.