WATCH: Cows on the moo-ve rounded up after police call-out

PUBLISHED: 18:17 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 18:17 25 March 2020

Two cows were spotted taking a stroll by the side of a road in Southwold. Picture: HALESWORTH POLICE

Two cows were spotted taking a stroll by the side of a road in Southwold. Picture: HALESWORTH POLICE

You might think they were just milking their daily bout of exercise under government lockdown guidelines.

But these two cows on the moo-ve in a busy road were soon rounded up after being spotted by police going for an evening stroll.

While they might be busy helping to enforce the government’s social distancing guidelines in the coronavirus crisis, police took a call at 6.50pm on Tuesday, March 24 to reports two cows were on the road at the A1095 at Reydon, near to the A12.

When they got there, officers videoed the two cows bullishly trotting along the carriageway - which they later posted on Twitter.

Officers from Halesworth safer neighbourhood team wrote: “Eventually caught up with this pair, who were clearly milking their one trip out for exercise and ignoring social distancing advice during their jog towards #Southwold.”

They were soon stopped in their tracks though - police called the farmer, and the cows were safely secured in a field.

