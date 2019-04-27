CPR campaign seeks to train up 100 more lifesavers

27 April, 2019

The group learn how to do chest compressions at a session in Stowmarket Picture: NIGEL DONKIN Archant

More lifesaving courses are to be held thanks to the huge success of a campaign which has trained hundreds of people in CPR.

Lesley Dolphin and Nigel Donkin (British Heart Foundation) launching the CPR Campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Lesley Dolphin and Nigel Donkin (British Heart Foundation) launching the CPR Campaign Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Learn to be a Lifesaver campaign, organised by BBC Radio Suffolk and the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and supported by the EADT and Ipswich Star, launched in February and has already been hailed as a huge success.

A total of 500 people have already been trained as lifesavers in five sessions held across the county by BHF fundraising manager Nigel Donkin and BBC presenter Lesley Dolphin, as well as their team of committed volunteers.

Sessions have been held in Ipswich, Felixstowe, Sudbury and Lowestoft, amongst others.

In light of the campaign's success so far, the dedicated team have decided to hold additional sessions to keep the campaign going and spread awareness of the importance of learning CPR.

CPR campaign launched in Sudbury. Picture: RACHEL EDGE CPR campaign launched in Sudbury. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

As a result, four more CPR training sessions are being set up at Hadleigh Pool and Leisure on Saturday, May 4.

Those taking part will learn how to conduct CPR correctly and safely, along with how to use a defibrillator machine.

Mr Donkin described the campaign as “phenomenal” and “absolutely brilliant”.

CPR campaign launched in Sudbury. Picture: RACHEL EDGE CPR campaign launched in Sudbury. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“Everyone, without exception, enjoyed and benefitted from the sessions and left afterwards feeling armed with information,” he said.

Mr Donkin stressed the importance of CPR training, saying it is “crucial, as it could be anyone”.

He said: “We already know that only one in 11 people will survive and out of hospital cardiac arrest.

“So the more people are trained the better.”

CPR campaign launched in Sudbury. Picture: RACHEL EDGE CPR campaign launched in Sudbury. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Mr Donkin said that although he hadn't heard of anyone that has had to use their newly-acquired skills and knowledge yet, he said it was “only a matter of time”, as: “It could be a friend or family member.”

Four sessions are taking place at 9.15am, 10.30am, 11.45am and 1pm on May 4 - with space for 25 trainees at each.

To book your place, email suffolk.cpr@bbc.co.uk