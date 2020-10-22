CPS will ‘carefully consider’ police review of Simon Dobbin case
PUBLISHED: 11:34 22 October 2020 | UPDATED: 12:09 22 October 2020
The Crown Prosecution Service says it will “carefully consider” any further material received from Essex Police in relation to the Simon Dobbin case.
Mr Dobbin, from Mildenhall, was set upon by a group of around 25 hooligans after watching his team Cambridge United play away at Southend United on March 21, 2015.
The savage 90-second attack following the match left Mr Dobbin fighting for his life, and he was ‘clinically dead’ for seven minutes before he was revived.
He spent four months in an induced coma at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge, before returning home in March 2016. He was left paralysed and required round-the-clock care.
Mr Dobbin’s family announced news of his death yesterday.
For their part in the vicious attack, eight men were found guilty of violent disorder at a trial at Basildon Crown Court, while another man admitted the charge.
A further three men were convicted for conspiracy to commit violent disorder at the same trial. One other man received a suspended sentence for assisting an offender.
The 12 men were jailed for a total of 42 years and four months on July 17, 2017.
All of the men received a 10-year football banning order.
Essex Police has indicated it will be reviewing Mr Dobbin’s case in relation to any further action against the men.
Following the news, Robin Weyell, CPS East of England deputy chief crown prosecutor, said: “Our sincere condolences go to Simon’s family and friends at this sad time.
“We understand that Essex Police will be reviewing the investigation. We have a duty to keep cases under continuous review and will carefully consider any further material that is received from Essex Police.”
