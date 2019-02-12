Partly Cloudy

Woodbridge care home requests review after inspectors’ rating

PUBLISHED: 08:19 27 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:19 27 February 2019

Woodbridge Lodge Care Home in Woodbridge.

Woodbridge Lodge Care Home in Woodbridge.

Woodbridge Lodge Care Home will be requesting a review of its most recent CQC report after the home was labelled as requiring improvement.

Inspectors visited the care home in October 2018 but the results of the inspection have only recently been made public.

The home, which is run by Kingsley Healthcare received good ratings in three areas of the report including its effectiveness, caring and responsive qualities.

However, inspectors were concerned about safety at the home and whether it was well-led, leading to both areas being labelled as “requires improvement”.

The report concluded that the service was not consistently safe and suggested that there was a “lack of safe systems and management oversight”.

It identified areas such as windows not being properly restricted as problematic as well as an “oversight of controlled medicines and infection control systems being monitored and understood by all”.

Inspectors also described the home as not being “consistently well led” adding that the lack of oversight when it came to safety issues “placed people and staff at potential risk that is avoidable.”

The CQC did praise some of the changes made at the home particularly in regards to the behaviour of staff who it described as “providing care in a warm, kind friendly way”.

“We found staff to be more competent and confident with the system,” said inspectors.

“Visiting health professionals told us that the service was caring and met the needs of people who lived there.”

The home will now be requesting a review of its ratings.

Jill Harris, acting manager at Woodbridge Lodge, said: “The staff and I are disappointed we did not receive the overall good rating we felt we deserved and have requested a review of the ratings.

“We are, however, pleased to be rated good in three of the five categories judged by the CQC, including the one for “caring”.

“We have immediately addressed the issues raised by inspectors and I am confident we will achieve an overall good rating at our next inspection.

“We are determined to be the care home of choice for our local community and I would welcome people to come and visit us and see all the positive things going on at Woodbridge Lodge.”

