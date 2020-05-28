Drug-dealer jailed after crack cocaine and heroin found in car

Troyhan Coleman, 21, from London, was jailed at Ipswich Crown Court on May 21 after more than 150 wraps of Class A drugs were found in his car Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A drug-dealer from London caught with more than 100 wraps of crack cocaine p in Colchester has been jailed for more than two years.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Troyhan Coleman, 21, was driving a black VW Polo in Abbots Road, Colchester, when he was stopped by police about 2.25pm on April 6.

Coleman had no insurance and a significant amount of money on his person, so officers searched the car and discovered two mobile phones, almost £100 in cash, 34 wraps of heroin and 121 wraps of crack cocaine.

Police estimated the drugs had a street value of £1,550 and the phones had messages indicating he was heavily involved in the supply of Class A drugs.

Investigating officer Pc Richard Philipsen said: “The drugs found on Troyhan Coleman were destined for the streets of Colchester.

“We’ve put another drug dealer behind bars and prevented Class A drugs from infecting our communities, causing misery.

“We’re out every day targeting those intent on causing harm to you and the people you care about and protecting and serving Essex.”

Coleman, of Lawn Terrace, London, was charged with two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. He pleaded guilty and was jailed for two years and 10 months at Ipswich Crown Court on May 21.