Real concern for missing Colchester man, Craig Bell

Missing 30-year-old Colchester man, Craig Bell Picture: ESSEX POLICE Essex Police

Police have launched a search for a missing 30-year-old Colchester man.

Craig Bell was last seen in the early hours of Sunday, May 12.

Essex Police said: "Officers and Craig's loved ones are really concerned about him and we need to get in touch with him to make sure he's OK. We do not believe he has left Colchester."

Mr Bell was last seen wearing blue trousers and a green V-neck jumper. Both are likely to have paint on them. He was also wearing green trainers.

Mr Bell is 5ft 9in and of slim build. He usually wears his long blonde hair up in a bun.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Colchester's local policing team on 101.