Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 2°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Real concern for missing Colchester man, Craig Bell

PUBLISHED: 09:40 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:40 12 May 2019

Missing 30-year-old Colchester man, Craig Bell Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Missing 30-year-old Colchester man, Craig Bell Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Essex Police

Police have launched a search for a missing 30-year-old Colchester man.

Craig Bell was last seen in the early hours of Sunday, May 12.

You may also want to watch:

Essex Police said: "Officers and Craig's loved ones are really concerned about him and we need to get in touch with him to make sure he's OK. We do not believe he has left Colchester."

Mr Bell was last seen wearing blue trousers and a green V-neck jumper. Both are likely to have paint on them. He was also wearing green trainers.

Mr Bell is 5ft 9in and of slim build. He usually wears his long blonde hair up in a bun.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Colchester's local policing team on 101.

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Parents pull entire class of pupils out year 2 SATs exams

Parents Heather Chandler and Lavinia Musolino are pulling their children out of SATs exams Picture: RESCUE OUR SCHOOLS

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Suffolk couple’s £13k ‘disaster’ holiday court claim ends in defeat

Andy and Hilly Mills took Royal Caribbean cruises to court after their dream holiday turned into a 'disaster' Picture: ARCHANT

Parents pull entire class of pupils out year 2 SATs exams

Parents Heather Chandler and Lavinia Musolino are pulling their children out of SATs exams Picture: RESCUE OUR SCHOOLS

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Hunt continues after knife-wielding robbers threaten family

Knife-wielding robbers entered a house on Lansbury Road, Halesworth on Thursday, April 18 while a man and woman in their 20s were sat in their living room with a child. Picture: Google Images

Real concern for missing Colchester man, Craig Bell

Missing 30-year-old Colchester man, Craig Bell Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Course records smashed by Goolab and Weightman at Ipswich Twilight 5K races

The elite ladies and sub 20-minute men congregate for the start of their race. Picture: CARL MARSTON

Mother and daughter who died in bungalow blaze are named

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Former mayor seeks to break down taboos surrounding death

Margaret Marks with late husband Tim in 2012 Picture: PETER PAYN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists