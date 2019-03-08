Review: Craig David sounds better than ever as he takes Colchester back to the 90s

Craig David performing live at Colchester Castle Park. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT Archant

No fans were seen 'walking away' disappointed after Craig David's Colchester show took summer ravers right back to the noughties.

The garage and R&B veteran has been around for two decades - and this Sunday, June 2, the superstar kicked off the summer with his headline gig in Colchester, the third show of his UK tour.

Performing some of his biggest hits, including Fill me In, 7 days, Walking Away and Re-Rewind, the British singer put on a performance full of throwbacks - treating the crowd of all ages.

It was the second time I'd personally seen Craig David perform, after watching him at Bestival in 2015 with his TS5 crew (named after his Miami house where he threw pre-parties before going clubbing).

But this Colchester show was completely different.

DJ Sigala was one of the three support acts who warmed up Colchester before Craig David took to the stage. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT DJ Sigala was one of the three support acts who warmed up Colchester before Craig David took to the stage. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

His live band brought the atmosphere up a notch with electric guitars, drums, keys and two backing singers - and despite the show being on a Sunday evening, the crowd went wild.

The event featured copious sunburn, lots of alcohol and many big drops, with the british singer putting on an absolute show while genuinely coming across in awe of the Colchester crowd.

Despite not being a huge fan, I managed to sing along (badly) to around 75% of his songs and thoroughly enjoyed his effortless falsettos.

He also treated us to his new hit, When You Know What Love Is, and covered the popular Ariana Grande tune Thank u, next along with his live lounge cover of Justin Bieber's Love Yourself.

Although I've seen him perform before, I was shocked at how great his voice sounded. If you closed your eyes it was like you were listening to the radio - there were literally no faults during his hour long performance.

Besides his dreamy vocal performance Craig wowed the crowd with his dance moves and general aura - continuously thanking the fans and sharing stories from his rise to fame.

But Craig wasn't the only star of the show last night - as Castle Park enjoyed sounds from rising DJ Nathan Dawe, singer songwriter Becky Hill and international DJ Sigala, from Norwich.

When I arrived at the park around 6pm I caught the last few songs from Nathan Dawe, which to be truthful were a little underwhelming.

But next on the agenda was Becky Hill, who became the first The Voice contestant to score a number one when her song Gecko (Overdrive) topped the UK singles chart.

Becky proved to bring the atmosphere when she performed - even hitting herself in the face with her microphone and cutting her chin because she was jumping around so much. No pain, no gain, hey Becky?

The Worcestershire singer performed a mixture of covers and her own songs, with her powerful and raspy voice even convincing me to buy her EP, so she definitely succeeded in gaining new fans.

Next up was Norwich boy Sigala, who mixed his hit single Came Here For Love and performed 10 minutes of 90s throwback raves.

My mum was in her element bopping away to the songs from her 20s and admittedly, so was I - and my feet are still paying for it now!