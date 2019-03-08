Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 21°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Review: Craig David sounds better than ever as he takes Colchester back to the 90s

PUBLISHED: 16:02 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:20 03 June 2019

Craig David performing live at Colchester Castle Park. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Craig David performing live at Colchester Castle Park. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

Archant

No fans were seen 'walking away' disappointed after Craig David's Colchester show took summer ravers right back to the noughties.

Craig David performing at Colchester Castle Park on Sunday, June 2 2019. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETTCraig David performing at Colchester Castle Park on Sunday, June 2 2019. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

The garage and R&B veteran has been around for two decades - and this Sunday, June 2, the superstar kicked off the summer with his headline gig in Colchester, the third show of his UK tour.

Performing some of his biggest hits, including Fill me In, 7 days, Walking Away and Re-Rewind, the British singer put on a performance full of throwbacks - treating the crowd of all ages.

It was the second time I'd personally seen Craig David perform, after watching him at Bestival in 2015 with his TS5 crew (named after his Miami house where he threw pre-parties before going clubbing).

But this Colchester show was completely different.

DJ Sigala was one of the three support acts who warmed up Colchester before Craig David took to the stage. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETTDJ Sigala was one of the three support acts who warmed up Colchester before Craig David took to the stage. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

His live band brought the atmosphere up a notch with electric guitars, drums, keys and two backing singers - and despite the show being on a Sunday evening, the crowd went wild.

The event featured copious sunburn, lots of alcohol and many big drops, with the british singer putting on an absolute show while genuinely coming across in awe of the Colchester crowd.

Despite not being a huge fan, I managed to sing along (badly) to around 75% of his songs and thoroughly enjoyed his effortless falsettos.

He also treated us to his new hit, When You Know What Love Is, and covered the popular Ariana Grande tune Thank u, next along with his live lounge cover of Justin Bieber's Love Yourself.

Although I've seen him perform before, I was shocked at how great his voice sounded. If you closed your eyes it was like you were listening to the radio - there were literally no faults during his hour long performance.

Besides his dreamy vocal performance Craig wowed the crowd with his dance moves and general aura - continuously thanking the fans and sharing stories from his rise to fame.

But Craig wasn't the only star of the show last night - as Castle Park enjoyed sounds from rising DJ Nathan Dawe, singer songwriter Becky Hill and international DJ Sigala, from Norwich.

When I arrived at the park around 6pm I caught the last few songs from Nathan Dawe, which to be truthful were a little underwhelming.

But next on the agenda was Becky Hill, who became the first The Voice contestant to score a number one when her song Gecko (Overdrive) topped the UK singles chart.

Becky proved to bring the atmosphere when she performed - even hitting herself in the face with her microphone and cutting her chin because she was jumping around so much. No pain, no gain, hey Becky?

The Worcestershire singer performed a mixture of covers and her own songs, with her powerful and raspy voice even convincing me to buy her EP, so she definitely succeeded in gaining new fans.

Next up was Norwich boy Sigala, who mixed his hit single Came Here For Love and performed 10 minutes of 90s throwback raves.

My mum was in her element bopping away to the songs from her 20s and admittedly, so was I - and my feet are still paying for it now!

Most Read

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Snakes in a drain! Runaway reptile seen on Suffolk estate

A snake expert from Viking Aquatics in Ipswich believes the snake is a non venomous Northern Pine Snake Picture: STEVE BIGGS

Revealed: The thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money spent maintaining empty council properties

Belle Vue House is just one of the empty properties in Suffolk which tax payers are forced to pay for the upkeep of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

Air ambulance called to major crash on A14

Suffolk police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were on scene of an A14 crash that saw the road closed near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NSRAPT

Most Read

‘Big’ clubs in League One: When patience was required

Jermaine Beckford and Billy Sharp scored the goals which fired Leeds and Sheffield United back to the Championship. Photos: PA

Snakes in a drain! Runaway reptile seen on Suffolk estate

A snake expert from Viking Aquatics in Ipswich believes the snake is a non venomous Northern Pine Snake Picture: STEVE BIGGS

Revealed: The thousands of pounds of taxpayers’ money spent maintaining empty council properties

Belle Vue House is just one of the empty properties in Suffolk which tax payers are forced to pay for the upkeep of Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

Air ambulance called to major crash on A14

Suffolk police and the East Anglian Air Ambulance were on scene of an A14 crash that saw the road closed near Bury St Edmunds. Picture: NSRAPT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Grieving parents seek answers at inquest into six-year-old’s death

Oliver Hall lost his short battle with Meningitis B in October 2017 Picture: BRYAN AND GEORGIE HALL

Donald Trump touches down at Stansted Airport

US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive at Stansted Airport in Essex Picture: JOE GIDDENS/PA WIRE

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with globe-trotting Spanish midfielder... who is Europe’s leading interceptor

Ipswich Town have been linked with a move for Spanish midfielder Alejandro Rodriguez Gorrin. Picture: PA

Calls for task group over children’s poverty fail

Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group leader Penny Otton said she was disappointed the children's poverty motion was rejected. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Relief as loose ‘snake in a drain’ is rescued

The six-foot-long snake shortly before it was rescued in Bury St Edmunds Picture: LIAM HAYES
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists