Craig David to perform at Colchester Castle Park next summer

PUBLISHED: 09:00 26 November 2018

Craig David will be heading to Colchester next summer Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/PA WIRE

Craig David will be heading to Colchester next summer Picture: ISABEL INFANTES/PA WIRE

PA

Chart topper Craig David has announced that he will be performing at Castle Park in Colchester next June.

The “7 Days” singer will be joined by DJ Sigala, songwriter Becky Hill and DJ and producer Nathan Dawe when he visits Essex on June 2 2019.

Craig David said, “I’m really looking forward to bringing my show and band to Colchester in the summer. It’s going to be a blast; I’ve no doubt my fans will join me in making this a big night.

“I’m a huge fan of Sigala who will be spinning some serious tracks, and Becky Hill has the most incredible voice and amazing hits, so I’m looking forward to having them both as my very special guests.

“DJ and producer Nathan Dawe is on the up – and I am happy to invite him to open. We know the fans in Essex like to PARTY so bring it on, cannot wait to see you all!”

The singer is no stranger to our region having performed in Newmarket earlier this year.

Colchester Borough Council portfolio holder for commercial services, Nick Barlow, said: “I am delighted that such a popular artist will be performing in Castle Park in 2019.

“This really demonstrates the continued variety and quality of acts that are choosing to put our town on their tour schedule, following the extremely successful concerts in the park this summer.”

Tickets for the gig go on sale on Friday November 30 at 9am.

