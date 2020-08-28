Family pay tribute to ‘gentle giant’ lorry driver

Tributes have been paid to Craig Keeble who died following a collision on the A14 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

The family of a lorry driver with “a heart of gold” who died following a collision on the A14 in Suffolk have paid tribute to him.

Craig Keeble died after his lorry was in collision with another on the eastbound carriageway at Rougham on Tuesday August 25.

Mr Keeble, aged 48, lived in Colchester. Today, in a statement released by Suffolk police, they spoke of their loss.

“A much-loved son to Betty, brother to Tracy, Jason and Mervyn, partner of Paula, father to five children that he adored and were his world, as well as much-loved uncle to his nieces and nephews,” it said.

“He worked as a haulage driver out of Felixstowe Docks and was loved by all those who knew him, a gentle giant with a big heart and very family orientated. He was always full of life and would help anyone out with anything - he had a heart of gold.

“He will be greatly missed.”

Suffolk police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the collision, which happened just before 9.45am, including those who may have travelled along the road in either direction just prior to the incident with a dash cam in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit either by emailing SCIU@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or calling 101, and quoting reference CAD 71 of 25 August.