E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Family pay tribute to ‘gentle giant’ lorry driver

PUBLISHED: 16:51 28 August 2020 | UPDATED: 17:01 28 August 2020

Tributes have been paid to Craig Keeble who died following a collision on the A14 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Tributes have been paid to Craig Keeble who died following a collision on the A14 Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

The family of a lorry driver with “a heart of gold” who died following a collision on the A14 in Suffolk have paid tribute to him.

Craig Keeble died after his lorry was in collision with another on the eastbound carriageway at Rougham on Tuesday August 25.

Mr Keeble, aged 48, lived in Colchester. Today, in a statement released by Suffolk police, they spoke of their loss.

“A much-loved son to Betty, brother to Tracy, Jason and Mervyn, partner of Paula, father to five children that he adored and were his world, as well as much-loved uncle to his nieces and nephews,” it said.

“He worked as a haulage driver out of Felixstowe Docks and was loved by all those who knew him, a gentle giant with a big heart and very family orientated. He was always full of life and would help anyone out with anything - he had a heart of gold.

“He will be greatly missed.”

Suffolk police are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to the collision, which happened just before 9.45am, including those who may have travelled along the road in either direction just prior to the incident with a dash cam in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit either by emailing SCIU@suffolk.pnn.police.uk or calling 101, and quoting reference CAD 71 of 25 August.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two crime scenes in place after ‘bags of human bones’ discovered in river

The bridge and area over the River Stour where suspected human remains were discovered Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Cyclists told they could be trespassing if riding on footpaths after Griff Rhys Jones row

Griff Rhys Jones was infuriated by the cyclists who came through his garden on the Stour to Orwell Walk public footpath at high speeds during lockdown. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Revealed: Suffolk’s most expensive villages to buy a home

Kersey is the third most-expensive village to buy a home in in Suffolk, with an average house price of £624,457. Picture: Getty Images

A14 closed for over five hours after serious crash between two lorries

The A14 closed after two lorries collided Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Likely’ that parts of Suffolk will be hit by second coronavirus spike this winter

Experts have predicted when a second coronavirus wave could arrive in Suffolk (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two crime scenes in place after ‘bags of human bones’ discovered in river

The bridge and area over the River Stour where suspected human remains were discovered Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police launch murder probe following discovery of bones in river

A cordon set up outside the grounds of St Gregory's Church in Sudbury Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Two crime scenes in place after ‘bags of human bones’ discovered in river

The bridge and area over the River Stour where suspected human remains were discovered Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Man found not guilty of murder 21 years ago

Michael Donnelly was found not guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant looks to the future after securing new investment

Portman House, home of the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star

Revealed: The five players snubbed for Ipswich Town’s squad 2020/21 photo

Ipswixh Town players spell out the letters NHS at yesterday's squad photo shoot. Photo: ITFC