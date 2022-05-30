News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Two men killed in three-vehicle crash on A11

Emily Thomson

Published: 10:09 PM May 30, 2022
Updated: 10:19 PM May 30, 2022
The A11 is currently closed in both directions near Mildenhall

Two men have died following a crash on the A11 near Mildenhall. - Credit: Google Maps

Two men have died following a crash on the A11 near Mildenhall. 

Police were called at 12.10pm on Monday, May 30, to reports of a three-vehicle collision on the southbound carriageway between Elveden and Barton Mills. 

A white Maxus flatbed vehicle was involved in a collision with a red Range Rover Sport and a Scania lorry. 

Ambulance and Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews were also in attendance, but the driver and passenger of the Maxus flatbed both died at the scene. 

The A11 was closed in both directions, with the northbound carriageway reopening at around 6pm. 

The southbound side remains closed with diversions in place. 

Officers are appealing for any witnesses and asking anyone who was driving in the area with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle to review the footage for anything that may be of assistance. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference: 33220/22 by email SCIU@suffolk.police.uk or by calling 101. 

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Suffolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county. 

Suffolk Live News
Mildenhall News

