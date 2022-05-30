Two men killed in three-vehicle crash on A11

Breaking

Two men have died following a crash on the A11 near Mildenhall. - Credit: Google Maps

Police were called at 12.10pm on Monday, May 30, to reports of a three-vehicle collision on the southbound carriageway between Elveden and Barton Mills.

A white Maxus flatbed vehicle was involved in a collision with a red Range Rover Sport and a Scania lorry.

Ambulance and Suffolk Fire and Rescue crews were also in attendance, but the driver and passenger of the Maxus flatbed both died at the scene.

The A11 was closed in both directions, with the northbound carriageway reopening at around 6pm.

The southbound side remains closed with diversions in place.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses and asking anyone who was driving in the area with a dashcam fitted in their vehicle to review the footage for anything that may be of assistance.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, quoting reference: 33220/22 by email SCIU@suffolk.police.uk or by calling 101.

