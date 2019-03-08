Sunny

A12 blocked due to three-car crash

PUBLISHED: 16:36 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 18 April 2019

The crash happened on the A12, near to Kelvedon. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The crash happened on the A12, near to Kelvedon. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

A stretch of the A12 could be blocked “for some time” after a three-car collision.

Traffic is stretching back for up to 10 miles after the crash on the northbound carriageway between junction 22, near Witham, and junction 23, near Kelvedeon, on Thursday, April 18.

The AA has reported that traffic is building on the southbound carriageway “due to onlookers”, with delays building from Marks Tey.

A spokesman for Highways England said: “There has been a three-vehicle collision on the A12 at 4.13pm this afternoon.

“Lane one in currently closed between junctions 22 and 23 between Witham and Kelvedon and congestion is stretching as far as Chelmsford.

“Essex Police are currently on scene.”

The spokesman also added he believes some may have suffered minor injuries in the collision.

Disruption has also been caused by a separate collision further south between junctions 17 and 19, between Boreham and Howe Green, earlier today.

'An apology would be nice' - Couple's anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

'Business as usual' for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours' objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

'An apology would be nice' - Couple's anniversary plans ruined after sudden pub closure

Stephen Bailey was left feeling sick after discovering his anniversary plans were ruined. Photo: Archant.

'Business as usual' for historic pub after fire service fight chimney fire

The Four Horseshoes at Thornham Magna.

Ipswich Town reduce season ticket prices by 12.5% with potential for further savings... and matchday prices have come down too

Ipswich Town have reduced season ticket prices for next season. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours' objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

A12 blocked due to three-car crash

The crash happened on the A12, near to Kelvedon. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Dogs rescued from flat after freak kitchen fire

Fire crews forced entry to the flat and rescued two dogs after they had accidentally started a fire. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Call centre jobs under threat

New Ipswich customer contact centre is within Hubbard House, Civic Drive, Ipswich

Climate activists threaten to 'shut down' Heathrow Airport on Good Friday

Climate activists surround a pink boat parked during an Extinction Rebellion demonstration at Oxford Circus Picture: YUI MOK/PA WIRE

Colchester man deliberately drove at A12 service station worker

Colchester man Evol Haughton deliberately drove at A12 service station worker, Ipswich Crown Court told. Picture: ARCHANT
