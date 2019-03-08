A12 blocked due to three-car crash

The crash happened on the A12, near to Kelvedon. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A stretch of the A12 could be blocked “for some time” after a three-car collision.

Traffic is stretching back for up to 10 miles after the crash on the northbound carriageway between junction 22, near Witham, and junction 23, near Kelvedeon, on Thursday, April 18.

The AA has reported that traffic is building on the southbound carriageway “due to onlookers”, with delays building from Marks Tey.

A spokesman for Highways England said: “There has been a three-vehicle collision on the A12 at 4.13pm this afternoon.

“Lane one in currently closed between junctions 22 and 23 between Witham and Kelvedon and congestion is stretching as far as Chelmsford.

“Essex Police are currently on scene.”

The spokesman also added he believes some may have suffered minor injuries in the collision.

Disruption has also been caused by a separate collision further south between junctions 17 and 19, between Boreham and Howe Green, earlier today.