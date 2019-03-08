Sunny

Long queues on A12 heading for Suffolk after crash

PUBLISHED: 11:35 21 April 2019

Traffic is queueing on the A12 after a crash Picture: ARCHANT

Traffic is queueing on the A12 after a crash Picture: ARCHANT

Drivers are currently facing queues on the A12 after an accident which has partially blocked the dual carriageway.

The incident happened on the northbound route and is affecting traffic between Junction 23, the B1024 London Road (Kelvedon South), to Junction 24, B1024 London Road (Kelvedon North).

Travel from Rivenhall End to Marks Tey is affected.

Traffic is heavy and described as “very slow”, and Essex police officers are on the scene dealing with the aftermath of the crash and overseeing removal of vehicles.

It is not known if there are any injuries.

Meanwhile, in Suffolk, police officers are dealing with an accident on High Road, Trimley St Mary, where the road has also been partially blocked after a crash. The area affected by heavy traffic is between Spriteshall Lane and Gulliver's fish and chip shop.

