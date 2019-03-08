A14 cleared following two vehicle crash

The A14 at Kentford heading eastbound towards Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich is blocked due to a crash. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS The A14 at Kentford heading eastbound towards Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich is blocked due to a crash. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A two vehicle collision on the A14 near Newmarket is now cleared after it caused delays and blocked the road this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called to reports of the crash on the A14 eastbound just before Kentford at around 7am this morning. The crash caused delays of about 10 minutes heading towards Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich as the inside lane was closed.

Officers left the scene following the collision at around 8.10am, after recovery had arrived.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The second lane has now reopened and there are believed to be no injuries."

Drivers experienced delays between junction 38 and 39, with an average speed of 5mph.