Ambulance called to two-vehicle crash which has blocked road

A crash is blocking Lavenham Road in Acton near Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services have been called to a crash involving a Fiat 500 and a Volkswagen Golf which has blocked a rural Suffolk road.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to reports of the collision near Sudbury at around 10.20am this morning.

The crash involves a Fiat 500 and a Volkswagen Golf and is blocking Lavenham Road in Acton.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The drivers have possible minor injuries and will both be taken to A&E."

An ambulance crew is at the scene and recovery for the vehicle arrived just after 11.30am.