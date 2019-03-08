E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ambulance called to two-vehicle crash which has blocked road

PUBLISHED: 12:13 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:13 11 November 2019

A crash is blocking Lavenham Road in Acton near Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A crash is blocking Lavenham Road in Acton near Sudbury. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

Emergency services have been called to a crash involving a Fiat 500 and a Volkswagen Golf which has blocked a rural Suffolk road.

Officers from Suffolk police were called to reports of the collision near Sudbury at around 10.20am this morning.

The crash involves a Fiat 500 and a Volkswagen Golf and is blocking Lavenham Road in Acton.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The drivers have possible minor injuries and will both be taken to A&E."

An ambulance crew is at the scene and recovery for the vehicle arrived just after 11.30am.

Most Read

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Dramatic picture shows smashed up Mini after A14 crash

A mini crashed into some trees on the A14 this morning. Picture: NSRAPT

A14 cleared after broken down vehicle caused delays

A broken down vehicle is causing delays on the A14 at Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Dramatic picture shows smashed up Mini after A14 crash

A mini crashed into some trees on the A14 this morning. Picture: NSRAPT

A14 cleared after broken down vehicle caused delays

A broken down vehicle is causing delays on the A14 at Newmarket. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Brexit Party still set to fight Ipswich in 2019 General Election after pulling out of Tory seats

Nigel Farage announced the Brexit Party would not stand in Tory-held seats during a visit to Hartlepool. Picture: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Chart-toppers McFly to headline Newmarket Racecourses

McFly have been announced to headline the Summer Saturday Live at Newmarket Racecourses in 2020. Picture: THE JOCKEY CLUB LIVE

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Two teenagers arrested after assault leaves victim in critical condition

An 18-year-old has been arrested following the serious assault which took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Delays at Copdock roundabout after crash between lorry and car

Traffic is building at Copdock roundabout because of the incident. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists