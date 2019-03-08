Ambulance called to two-vehicle crash which has blocked road
PUBLISHED: 12:13 11 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:13 11 November 2019
Emergency services have been called to a crash involving a Fiat 500 and a Volkswagen Golf which has blocked a rural Suffolk road.
Officers from Suffolk police were called to reports of the collision near Sudbury at around 10.20am this morning.
The crash involves a Fiat 500 and a Volkswagen Golf and is blocking Lavenham Road in Acton.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "The drivers have possible minor injuries and will both be taken to A&E."
An ambulance crew is at the scene and recovery for the vehicle arrived just after 11.30am.
