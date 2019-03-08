Northbound A11 at Elveden closed after three-car crash

Both lanes of the A11 northbound have been closed following a three-car crash Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

Emergency services are on the scene of a three-car crash on the A11 at Elveden - which has blocked the two northbound lanes.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, officers were called to reports of the crash at around 7.45pm today, Thursday, October 31.

Four crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service have also been sent to the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said that there were no life-threatening or life-changing injuries as a result of the collision.

The crash involved a blue Audi estate car, a blue Ford Kuga and a grey Hyundai i40.

The police spokesman added the road is expected to be closed for some time.