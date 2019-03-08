E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Northbound A11 at Elveden closed after three-car crash

PUBLISHED: 21:22 31 October 2019 | UPDATED: 21:22 31 October 2019

Both lanes of the A11 northbound have been closed following a three-car crash Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Both lanes of the A11 northbound have been closed following a three-car crash Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Archant

Emergency services are on the scene of a three-car crash on the A11 at Elveden - which has blocked the two northbound lanes.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, officers were called to reports of the crash at around 7.45pm today, Thursday, October 31.

Four crews from Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service have also been sent to the scene.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said that there were no life-threatening or life-changing injuries as a result of the collision.

The crash involved a blue Audi estate car, a blue Ford Kuga and a grey Hyundai i40.

The police spokesman added the road is expected to be closed for some time.

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Emergency services called after unknown liquid sprayed in man’s face

Emergency services were called to area of Greenfield Way in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Former dairy owners ‘extremely saddened’ at its closure – and for staff and farmers affected

The Strachans, who own Suffolk Meadow Ice Cream, say they are 'extremely saddened' at the closure of a dairy factory which they used to own Picture: GREGG BROWN

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Anger as closing residential care home gives 24 residents just weeks to find a new home

Resident Mark Taylor and his mum Gwen with the letter they received announcing The Dell Care Home in Great Cornard will be closing in early December. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Most Read

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Emergency services called after unknown liquid sprayed in man’s face

Emergency services were called to area of Greenfield Way in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Former dairy owners ‘extremely saddened’ at its closure – and for staff and farmers affected

The Strachans, who own Suffolk Meadow Ice Cream, say they are 'extremely saddened' at the closure of a dairy factory which they used to own Picture: GREGG BROWN

Lorry stuck in muddy ditch blocks entire road

A lorry was stuck in a ditch in Hadleigh blocking the road. Picture: DALEY BIEDUL

Anger as closing residential care home gives 24 residents just weeks to find a new home

Resident Mark Taylor and his mum Gwen with the letter they received announcing The Dell Care Home in Great Cornard will be closing in early December. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Film Review: The Joker

Joaquin Phoenix is

Boris Johnson brings horror story – and spending pledge – to Bury St Edmunds

Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks at old photographs of London with students at Abbots Green Primary Academy in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PA IMAGES

Furniture boss who left customers £80k out of pocket convicted by jury

David Waters Picture: ARCHANT

Boris Johnson visited a Suffolk primary school today – this is what happened

Prime Minister Boris Johnson sits with students as they carve pumpkins at Abbots Green Primary Academy in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: PA IMAGES

Orwell Bridge accident now clear after miles of tailbacks

The traffic heading eastbound on the Orwell Bridge and the A14 is at a standstill for miles Picture: TRAFFIC CAMERAS UK
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists