Busy road in Needham Market closed after car and bike crash

An area of the B1078. Picture: GOOGLE GOOGLE

An air ambulance has been called to the scene of a serious crash which has closed a busy road in Needham Market.

Police officers were called to the B1078 shortly before 10am today to reports of a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist.

An ambulance was called to the scene and later an air ambulance was requested.

One person has been taken to hospital but there is no news on their condition.

The road remains closed in both directions while officers investigate the circumstances of the crash. It is expected to remain closed for some time.

Suffolk police are advising drivers to avoid the area if they can.