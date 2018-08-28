Teenage motorcyclist suffers suspected broken leg after crash in Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 09:52 06 November 2018 | UPDATED: 11:46 06 November 2018
Archant
A teenage motorcyclist has been taken to hospital with a suspected broken leg after a crash in Ipswich.
Police were called at 8.43am today to reports of a collision between a motorcycle and a car on Nacton Road near the Marshall garage.
The East of England Ambulance Service attended the scene and the motorcyclist - a teenage boy – was taken to hospital following the incident.
The road was partially blocked for around an hour as emergency services attended the incident.
Suffolk Highways was also called to the scene due to an oil spillage, and sand was placed on the road.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the road was cleared by 10.10am and the motorcyclist was left in the care of the ambulance service.