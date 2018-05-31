BMW and Ford Focus collide outside Bury St Edmunds
PUBLISHED: 13:32 18 January 2020 | UPDATED: 13:32 18 January 2020
Traffic could be disrupted near Bury St Edmunds as cars involved in a crash are recovered.
The accident involving a grey BMW and silver Ford Focus happened at about 12.20pm at Bradfield Combust.
A spokeswoman said no injuries had been sustained in the crash, which happened on the A134 at the staggered crossroads.
The fire service also sent two appliances from Bury St Edmunds.
The vehicles are due to be recovered shortly, which may lead to delays.
