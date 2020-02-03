Person taken to hospital after A14 car crash

A person has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A14 Picture: ARCHANT

One person has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A14 eastbound near Newmarket this morning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The A14 eastbound was blocked from junction 35 at Newmarket Road, Stow Cum Quy, to junction 36 at the A11, Nine Mile Hill, after a car reportedly left the carriageway around 7.45am.

Emergency services were at the scene for a number of hours and long delays were reported in the area.

A spokeswoman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 7.45am with reports of a collision on the A14 in Bottisham.

"We sent two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle.

A person has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A14 eastbound near Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS A person has been taken to hospital following a crash on the A14 eastbound near Newmarket Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

"One person is being taken to hospital for further care."

Highways England were able to re-open all the lanes shortly before 11am.