A12 closed after motorbike and dustcart collide

PUBLISHED: 16:12 09 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:15 09 May 2019

The crash has closed the A12 in both directions at Kelsale Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The crash has closed the A12 in both directions at Kelsale Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GOOGLE MAPS

The A12 was closed in both directions at Kelsale following a crash involving a motorcycle and a lorry.

Police were called shortly before 3pm today with reports of a collision on the A12 at the junction with Town Farm Lane in Kelsale.

There are not believed to be any serious injuries, but the crash resulted in an oil spill on the road which caused further delays.

The road was closed in both directions while officers worked to clear the scene. It reopened at roughly 4.10pm.

A police spokeswoman said motorists should be aware of potential delays in the surrounding area.

