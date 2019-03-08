A12 closed after motorbike and dustcart collide

The crash has closed the A12 in both directions at Kelsale Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

The A12 was closed in both directions at Kelsale following a crash involving a motorcycle and a lorry.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called shortly before 3pm today with reports of a collision on the A12 at the junction with Town Farm Lane in Kelsale.

You may also want to watch:

There are not believed to be any serious injuries, but the crash resulted in an oil spill on the road which caused further delays.

The road was closed in both directions while officers worked to clear the scene. It reopened at roughly 4.10pm.

A police spokeswoman said motorists should be aware of potential delays in the surrounding area.