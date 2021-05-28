Published: 5:30 AM May 28, 2021

Debris from numerous crashes into the bridge has been left on the sides of the road - Credit: Cheryl Gentry

Twisted scrap metal, glass shards and pieces of debris from large vehicles crashing into Manningtree railway bridge have been discarded on the roadside — but who is supposed to clean it up?

Several times a year lorries, buses, horseboxes and other tall vehicles crash into the bridge on the A137, leaving debris scattered along the verges, footpath and road.

The latest incidents were in December and July 2020, when a lorry and horsebox collided with the bridge.

Scrap metal leftover from a crash into the bridge and discarded on the verge - Credit: Cheryl Gentry

Cheryl Gentry from Manningtree raised the issue after spotting all the debris at the railway bridge - Credit: Cheryl Gentry

The issue was first highlighted by Cheryl Gentry from Manningtree, who photographed the debris and questioned why it hadn't been removed.

She said: "Wondered if anyone knows who is responsible for clearing up debris after the train bridge has been struck, is it the railway company or the council?

"It’s been hit more times than I can remember in recent months and there is so much rubbish left behind, shards of glass, twisted metal and pretty much a whole roof of a van just shoved to the side.

Small shards of broken glass, metal and plastic are left under the bridge on the footpath - Credit: Cheryl Gentry

"I walk my dog under the bridge and it’s getting harder and harder to avoid stepping on things that might injure his paws and it just looks such a mess.

"Took some photos just to show what I mean, driving past in a car much of this goes unnoticed seeing as you’re trying to concentrate on rights of way but on foot it’s easily seen and not easy for dogs to avoid the sharp bits on the road without moving away from the wall."

Both Tendring District Council (TDC) and Essex Highways both cover the area. However, each claim to be responsible for different elements.

A piece of metal left on the footpath under the bridge - Credit: Cheryl Gentry

A Tendring District Council spokesman said roads in the district were covered by a street sweeping schedule and said: “If we are made aware of an additional cleaning need then we can inspect, and if necessary, clear-up sites as required."

According to the county council, if it is an issue where a hazard has been left in the road – oil spills, wrecked cars – which are causing a hazard and stopping the free flow of traffic on the road, that is an Essex Highways matter.

An Essex Highways spokesperson added: “Our highways maintenance team pay regular visits to this area to make sure traffic is free-flowing with no hazards blocking the road."

At the time of publication, the debris has not yet been cleared up.

A large piece of metal left in the verge next to the bridge - Credit: Cheryl Gentry



