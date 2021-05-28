Glass shards and scrap metal discarded next to railway bridge after crashes
- Credit: Cheryl Gentry
Twisted scrap metal, glass shards and pieces of debris from large vehicles crashing into Manningtree railway bridge have been discarded on the roadside — but who is supposed to clean it up?
Several times a year lorries, buses, horseboxes and other tall vehicles crash into the bridge on the A137, leaving debris scattered along the verges, footpath and road.
The latest incidents were in December and July 2020, when a lorry and horsebox collided with the bridge.
The issue was first highlighted by Cheryl Gentry from Manningtree, who photographed the debris and questioned why it hadn't been removed.
She said: "Wondered if anyone knows who is responsible for clearing up debris after the train bridge has been struck, is it the railway company or the council?
"It’s been hit more times than I can remember in recent months and there is so much rubbish left behind, shards of glass, twisted metal and pretty much a whole roof of a van just shoved to the side.
"I walk my dog under the bridge and it’s getting harder and harder to avoid stepping on things that might injure his paws and it just looks such a mess.
"Took some photos just to show what I mean, driving past in a car much of this goes unnoticed seeing as you’re trying to concentrate on rights of way but on foot it’s easily seen and not easy for dogs to avoid the sharp bits on the road without moving away from the wall."
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich Town target Sunderland trio
- 2 Play centre boss who appeared on ITV show loses court battle with landlord
- 3 Ipswich Town priced out of move for Jermain Defoe
- 4 Suffolk stores under threat as M&S announces 30 closures
- 5 'Four buyers for every home' amid Suffolk property shortage
- 6 From the Cayman Islands to Premier League, via Suffolk - ex-Town prodigy making waves at Arsenal
- 7 Rail services disrupted after person hit by train
- 8 Ipswich announce first pre-season friendly of 2021
- 9 Residents baffled as road name changes gender
- 10 Two people taken to hospital after lorry crash blocks A14
Both Tendring District Council (TDC) and Essex Highways both cover the area. However, each claim to be responsible for different elements.
A Tendring District Council spokesman said roads in the district were covered by a street sweeping schedule and said: “If we are made aware of an additional cleaning need then we can inspect, and if necessary, clear-up sites as required."
According to the county council, if it is an issue where a hazard has been left in the road – oil spills, wrecked cars – which are causing a hazard and stopping the free flow of traffic on the road, that is an Essex Highways matter.
An Essex Highways spokesperson added: “Our highways maintenance team pay regular visits to this area to make sure traffic is free-flowing with no hazards blocking the road."
At the time of publication, the debris has not yet been cleared up.