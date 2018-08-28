Police appeal for witnesses after crash at North Station roundabout in Colchester

The crash happened close to the North Station roundabout in Colchester Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

Police are appealing for information after a woman in her 50s was injured during a collision with a van in Colchester.

The crash happened close to the North Station Roundabout at around 6.50pm on Tuesday, November 20.

According to a spokesman for Essex Police, the female pedestrian suffered minor injuries as a result of the collision.

The driver of the white van involved is assisting officers in their enquiries.

Police believe there were a number of people who rushed to help the injured woman in the moments after the crash who had left the scene before police arrived.

They are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision.

If you know anything that could assist officers in their investigation contact PC Natalie Collingridge at Stanway Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident reference 982 of 20/11.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.