Audi Q3 crashes into traffic lights
PUBLISHED: 09:43 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 06 August 2019
Archant
A car has crashed into a set of traffic lights in Lowestoft.
Police were called to the scene of the collision in Stradbroke Road, at the roundabout close to the South Lowestoft fire station, at around 8.20am today, Tuesday, August 6.
You may also want to watch:
A spokesman for Suffolk police said the crash : "There has been a collision between a car and a set of traffic lights. "It appears it has then also hit a lamp post."
She said the crash involved an Audi Q, adding that the scene had now been cleared and that there were no reports of any injuries.
She said Highways had also attended the scene to make sure the traffic lights were working.
Comments have been disabled on this article.