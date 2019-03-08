E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Audi Q3 crashes into traffic lights

PUBLISHED: 09:43 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:14 06 August 2019

A car has crashed into traffic lights in Stradbroke Road, Lowestoft PIcture: GOOGLEMAPS

A car has crashed into a set of traffic lights in Lowestoft.

Police were called to the scene of the collision in Stradbroke Road, at the roundabout close to the South Lowestoft fire station, at around 8.20am today, Tuesday, August 6.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the crash : "There has been a collision between a car and a set of traffic lights. "It appears it has then also hit a lamp post."

She said the crash involved an Audi Q, adding that the scene had now been cleared and that there were no reports of any injuries.

She said Highways had also attended the scene to make sure the traffic lights were working.

Audi Q3 crashes into traffic lights

