Homes evacuated after gas main is damaged in crash in Haverhill

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving following a crash in Sturmer Road, Haverhill Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

A man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving after a gas main was damaged in a crash in Haverhill.

Police were called to the reports of a collision in Sturmer Road at around 7pm today, Friday August 9.

Gas engineers and the fire service were called to the scene following reports that a gas main had been damaged.

A police spokesman said: "Sturmer Road is currently closed between Boundary Road and Falcon Road, and a small number of residents have been evacuated as a safety precaution."

A 22-year-old man from the Haverhill area had been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

He has been taken to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

If you witnessed the crash or have any information that could assist officers in their investigation all Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 401 of August 9.

You can also report online at www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update