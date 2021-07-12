News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Crash involving car and HGV leaves west Suffolk road partially blocked

Johnny Griffith

Published: 1:50 PM July 12, 2021   
Police attended the scene of a crash involving a Volvo and HGV this morning

A crash involving a Volvo and a HGV left a road in Eriswell partially blocked.

Officers were called to the scene of the crash on the B1112 in Eriswell earlier this morning. 

Suffolk police described the crash as a "damage only" road traffic collision.

In a tweet, officers thanked residents for their patience as they cleared the scene.

