Crash involving car and HGV leaves west Suffolk road partially blocked

Published: 1:50 PM July 12, 2021

Police attended the scene of a crash involving a Volvo and HGV this morning - Credit: Suffolk police

A crash involving a Volvo and a HGV left a road in Eriswell partially blocked.

Officers were called to the scene of the crash on the B1112 in Eriswell earlier this morning.

Suffolk police described the crash as a "damage only" road traffic collision.

In a tweet, officers thanked residents for their patience as they cleared the scene.