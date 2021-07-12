Crash involving car and HGV leaves west Suffolk road partially blocked
Published: 1:50 PM July 12, 2021
- Credit: Suffolk police
A crash involving a Volvo and a HGV left a road in Eriswell partially blocked.
Officers were called to the scene of the crash on the B1112 in Eriswell earlier this morning.
Suffolk police described the crash as a "damage only" road traffic collision.
In a tweet, officers thanked residents for their patience as they cleared the scene.
