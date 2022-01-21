Young boy sustains suspected broken leg after accident involving car

A young boy has been taken to hospital after a crash involving car in Wivenhoe - Credit: Google Maps

A young boy has suffered a suspected broken leg after a crash involving a car near Colchester.

Officers were called to the crash in High Street, Wivenhoe, shortly after 3.35pm on Thursday, January 20.

A spokesman for Essex Police said the boy was taken to hospital for treatment.

It is also understood the air ambulance was called to the scene.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 672 of January 20.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 080055111.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Suffolk traffic map.

Join our Suffolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Suffolk.







