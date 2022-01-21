News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Young boy sustains suspected broken leg after accident involving car

Johnny Griffith

Published: 6:12 PM January 21, 2022
A young boy has been taken to hospital after a crash involving car in Wivenhoe 

A young boy has suffered a suspected broken leg after a crash involving a car near Colchester. 

Officers were called to the crash in High Street, Wivenhoe, shortly after 3.35pm on Thursday, January 20. 

A spokesman for Essex Police said the boy was taken to hospital for treatment. 

It is also understood the air ambulance was called to the scene. 

Anyone who witnessed the crash or who has any information is being asked to contact Essex Police quoting the incident number 672 of January 20. 

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 080055111. 

