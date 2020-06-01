E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Crash between bin lorry and 4x4 causes oil spill

PUBLISHED: 15:46 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:46 01 June 2020

Bin lorry and 4x4 crash on Ipswich Road, Needham Market. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bin lorry and 4x4 crash on Ipswich Road, Needham Market. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A crash between a bin lorry and a 4x4 has caused a oil spill on a busy Suffolk road.

The incident took place shortly after 1.45pm today after the two vehicles collided on Ipswich Road in Needham Market.

It is understood that no one was seriously injured in the incident however one of the passengers in the bin lorry did received treatment at the side of the road.

Ipswich Road remains open however highways authorities are working to clear a small oil spill on the road.

You may also want to watch:

It is understood that there was little traffic in the area as of 2.30pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It’s Clint Eastwood’s birthday today - how old do you think he is?

Clint Eastwood, star of Dirty Harry, celebrates his 90th birthday this weekend Picture: WARNER BROS/IMDB

How one Ipswich hair salon is preparing to safely reopen after lockdown

Beth Parrish, owner of the Paul Henri Salon in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich Picture: Paul Henri Salon

“It’s that ability to get fans off their seats they share’ - Crane backed to have the same impact at Town as Lankester

New signing Ross Crane, right, has been backed to have a similar impact at Ipswich Town as Jack Lankester, left, has. Picture: ARCHANT

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Renowned Suffolk boutique to close two shops in ‘heartbreaking’ loss to high street

Collen and Clare will be closing its shops in Aldeburgh and Burnham Market as a result of coronavirus. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

It’s Clint Eastwood’s birthday today - how old do you think he is?

Clint Eastwood, star of Dirty Harry, celebrates his 90th birthday this weekend Picture: WARNER BROS/IMDB

How one Ipswich hair salon is preparing to safely reopen after lockdown

Beth Parrish, owner of the Paul Henri Salon in St Nicholas Street, Ipswich Picture: Paul Henri Salon

“It’s that ability to get fans off their seats they share’ - Crane backed to have the same impact at Town as Lankester

New signing Ross Crane, right, has been backed to have a similar impact at Ipswich Town as Jack Lankester, left, has. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Debenhams makes 40 staff redundant in Ipswich and Colchester ‘by conference call’

Debenhams made 40 staff from its Ipswich and Colchester stores redundant while they were muted on a conference call, it is claimed Picture:SARAH LUCY BROWN

Parish council finally sees advice on Hollesley Bay sex offenders

Hollesley Parish Council has now received information about sex offenders transferred to the prison in the village. Picture: ARCHANT

Revealed: Shocking scale of fraud as Suffolk victims cheated out of £26.5m in a year

The amount lost to fraud in Suffolk is growing. Picture: Martin Keene/PA Wire

Crash between bin lorry and 4x4 causes oil spill

Bin lorry and 4x4 crash on Ipswich Road, Needham Market. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Appeal after Ford Edge is stolen

A silver Ford Edge car, registration AU67 SVT, was stolen from Corton Road in Lowestoft between noon and 1.30pm on Friday, May 29. Picture: Google Images
Drive 24