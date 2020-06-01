Crash between bin lorry and 4x4 causes oil spill

A crash between a bin lorry and a 4x4 has caused a oil spill on a busy Suffolk road.

The incident took place shortly after 1.45pm today after the two vehicles collided on Ipswich Road in Needham Market.

It is understood that no one was seriously injured in the incident however one of the passengers in the bin lorry did received treatment at the side of the road.

Ipswich Road remains open however highways authorities are working to clear a small oil spill on the road.

It is understood that there was little traffic in the area as of 2.30pm.