E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Motorcyclist with L plate dies at scene of crash - road closed

PUBLISHED: 09:31 13 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:31 13 March 2020

Burnham road in Maldon is now closed and will reamin so for the duration of rush hour. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Burnham road in Maldon is now closed and will reamin so for the duration of rush hour. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A man riding a motorbike with L plates has died this morning at the scene of a collision in Essex.

Police were called to a collision involving a black motorbike with a single rider in Burnham Road, Maldon, at 6.25am.

The road was closed for police to deal with the incident and will remain closed for the rest of rush hour.

It was confirmed at 8.42am that the man died at the scene.

Essex Police have appealed for anyone who saw a black motorbike in the Danbury area with a rear L plate or who have dashcam footage to call them on 101 quoting incident 1322 of 12 March or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Motorists in the area are being advised to take the closure into account when planning their journey this morning.

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Most Read

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire

Suffolk coronavirus patient recently returned from Italy, officials confirm

The Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed five new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the east of England Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Everything we know so far about coronavirus in Suffolk

There has been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Two test positive for coronavirus after getting home from Fred. Olsen cruise

Braemar during an earlier visit to the Caribbean. Picture: FRED. OLSEN CRUISE LINES

WATCH: First look at multi-screen cinema and bowling alley at £70m retail park

An artist's impression of The Light cinema, which is coming to Tollgate Village leisure and retail park near Colchester Picture: Corstorphine + Wright Architects

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two men die in collision with van and motorbike

The collision happened in Flaghill Road in Great Bentley last night. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Motorcyclist with L plate dies at scene of crash – road closed

Burnham road in Maldon is now closed and will reamin so for the duration of rush hour. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich Town trip to Bristol Rovers could be postponed as EFL Board set to meet this morning

Ipswich Town's trip to Bristol Rovers could be postponed due to coronavirus.. Picture: STEVE WALLER

FOUND: Elderly man and 60-year-old woman no longer missing

James Watters and Melanie Webb have both been found. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Bomb hoax prisoner fails to return to Hollesley Bay

Matthew Nutley, 46, failed to return to prison, where he is jailed for offences including robbery and a bomb hoax Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
Drive 24