Motorcyclist with L plate dies at scene of crash - road closed

Burnham road in Maldon is now closed and will reamin so for the duration of rush hour. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A man riding a motorbike with L plates has died this morning at the scene of a collision in Essex.

Police were called to a collision involving a black motorbike with a single rider in Burnham Road, Maldon, at 6.25am.

The road was closed for police to deal with the incident and will remain closed for the rest of rush hour.

It was confirmed at 8.42am that the man died at the scene.

Essex Police have appealed for anyone who saw a black motorbike in the Danbury area with a rear L plate or who have dashcam footage to call them on 101 quoting incident 1322 of 12 March or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Motorists in the area are being advised to take the closure into account when planning their journey this morning.