One lane of A142 closed after crash near A14

PUBLISHED: 18:55 05 November 2020 | UPDATED: 18:55 05 November 2020

Emergency services have been called to a collision on the A142 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

One lane of the A142 is closed this evening following a crash at the junction with the A14 at Exning.

Emergency services were called to the crash shortly before 6pm.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that two vehicles were involved in the collision.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service have sent two engines to the scene from Newmarket with a further engine having travelled over the border from Burwell in Cambridgeshire.

