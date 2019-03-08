Three-vehicle crash near Center Parcs causes traffic congestion
PUBLISHED: 13:13 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:49 30 August 2019
Archant
A three-vehicle crash near the entrance to Center Parcs is causing traffic congestion.
Police were called to the accident on the B1106 at Elveden around 10.50am involving a Mini Cooper, Volkswagen Golf, and a Mercedes Sprinter van.
No serious injuries have been reported.
The crash is causing tailbacks to Red Lodge as police await recovery for the vehicles, according to a force spokesman.