Three-vehicle crash near Center Parcs causes traffic congestion

PUBLISHED: 13:13 30 August 2019 | UPDATED: 13:49 30 August 2019

The crash happened on the B1106 at Elveden near the entrance to Centre Parcs Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The crash happened on the B1106 at Elveden near the entrance to Centre Parcs Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A three-vehicle crash near the entrance to Center Parcs is causing traffic congestion.

Police were called to the accident on the B1106 at Elveden around 10.50am involving a Mini Cooper, Volkswagen Golf, and a Mercedes Sprinter van.

No serious injuries have been reported.

The crash is causing tailbacks to Red Lodge as police await recovery for the vehicles, according to a force spokesman.

