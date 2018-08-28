Air ambulance takes man to hospital after serious crash involving Land Rover

A section of Wantisden Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

An air ambulance has been called to a two vehicle crash on a country lane in Suffolk after a man suffered severe leg injuries.

The emergency services were called shortly after 10.40am to the incident on Wantisden Road near Butley, which involved a blue Peugeot 106 and a grey Land Rover Discovery.

A man was air lifted to Ipswich Hospital after suffering leg injuries that are not thought to be life threatening or life changing.

A younger male was also taken to Ipswich Hospital by car and a woman was treated on the scene after complaining of back pain.

Three engines were dispatched by Suffolk Fire and they helped stabilise the roof of one of the vehicles while the paramedics worked. Police Officers are still on the scene.

