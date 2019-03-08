Breaking

Air ambulance called to major collision involving motorcycle

A collision has taken place at the junction at Boxford near Newton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A busy road is closed at Newton following a crash involving a motorcycle which has prompted a huge response from emergency services.

Air and road ambulance, police and fire crews are all at the scene of a collision at the Boxford Junction near Newton where the A1071 and the A134 meet.

The road is currently blocked both ways from the A134 Assington Road to Trott's Lane, while ambulance crews treat the casualty.

A clean-up is being carried out by firefighters to make the road safe due to the large amounts of fuel which has spilled on the road.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We were called at 8.40am to reports of a collision on the A134 from Sudbury heading towards Hadleigh which involves a motorcyle among other vehicles."

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of the petrol spill at 9.05am.

A spokesman said: "We were called to help get the casualty in the care of the ambulance service.

"We are also on the scene conducting a drying service to get rid of the petrol on the roads."

Ambulance crews are at the scene treating the casualty, but the injuries are unknown at this time.