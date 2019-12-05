Car on roof after crash at roundabout

A car is on its roof at the fiveways roundabout

A car has rolled onto its roof after a crash at the Fiveways roundabout near Barton Mills.

Police are at the scene of a crash at the Fiveways roundabout near Barton Mills

Police were called shortly after 3.25pm today, Thursday, December 5, to the collision involving a lorry and two cars.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the collision happened on the southbound carriageway of the A11 from the direction of Thetford.

She said: "A car has left the road sand has ended up on its roof near the services.

"An ambulance has been called although no serious injuries are being reported."

Heavy traffic is building up in the area, with extensive queues backing up along the A11 from Thetford.

Stay with us for updates.