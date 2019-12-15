Car crashes into power cables - cutting electricity to nearby homes

Police were called to a crash in Bury Road, Mildenhall, which had left a number of homes without power Picture: GOOGLEMAPS Archant

A car crashed into a power line near Mildenhall Academy in the early hours of this morning - cutting electricity to a number of homes in the area.

Vehicle crashed in tonight cutting out the power to many houses near to Mildenhall Academy. A great team effort from @NSRAPT and @MildnhallPolice meant the driver who had fled was located and arrested. With @UKPowerNetworks rapid response, power should be back on soon. #pc1880 pic.twitter.com/dw8vHqSwCT — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) December 15, 2019

A police spokesman said officers had been called to the scene on the crash, on Bury Road (A1101), at around 1am on Sunday, December 15.

Tweeting soon after the incident, the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing team said the driver fled the scene of the crash but was later arrested.

They said: "Vehicle crashed tonight cutting out the power to many houses near to Mildenhall Academy.

"A great team effort from @NSRAPT and @MildnhallPolice meant the driver who had fled was located and arrested."

Engineers from UK Power Networks were sent to Bury Road to restore the power.

As of 10am today, all but one of the homes have now had their electricity restored.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said: "Thank you for your patience while our engineers have made partial repairs to the overhead cable, in the Bury Road area.

"We have now restored power to all but one property.

"We're sorry for any disruption this power cut caused."