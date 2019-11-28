E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Crash closes stretch of northbound A12

PUBLISHED: 16:06 28 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:06 28 November 2019

A stretch of the A12 near Bredfield was closed by police following a single vehicle crash Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

A stretch of the A12 northbound near Woodbridge was closed by police after a crash this afternoon.

Police were called to the scene of the single vehicle collision, on the A12 northbound near Bredfield, at around 2.50pm today, Thursday, November 28.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the crash led to a full closure of the northbound carriageway between the roundabout with Woods Lane and the Bredfield turning for almost an hour.

Recovery of the vehicle is underway and police have now reopened the road.

There are no reports of any serious injuries as a result of the crash.

