Three-vehicle crash closes stretch of A120 in Essex

A three-vehicle crash has closed a stretch of the A120 at Horsley Green in Essex Picture: GOOLGEMAPS Archant

A stretch of the A120 in Essex has been closed in both directions following a three-vehicle crash.

Police were called at around 8.30am today, Tuesday, September 10, to reports of a collision on the A120 in Horsley Cross, close to the junction with the B1035.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "The road has been closed in both directions as we continue to manage this incident.

"Three people have been taken to hospital for their injuries, which are not believed to be life-changing or threatening.

"Enquiries are ongoing."

A spokesman for Highways England added: "The A120 in Essex is closed in both directions between the B1035 (Horsley Cross) and B1352 (Ramsey) due to a collision, with a fuel spillage and debris across the carriageway.

"Essex Police and Fire and Rescue are on scene."

Eastbound traffic is being diverted to exit the A120 and travel north on the B1035 towards Manningtree.

At the B1352 junction, motorists are being advised to turn right and travel east, via Mistley, Bradfield and Wrabness, and to rejoin the A120 at Ramsey.

Those travelling westbound are asked to navigate the reverse of the route.