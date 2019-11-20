E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Emergency services responding to road crash close to pub

PUBLISHED: 07:54 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:54 20 November 2019

The collision reportedly happened on the Ipswich bound A137 by the Brantham Bull. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police have been called to an accident involving a number of cars on the Ipswich-bound A137 at Brantham this morning.

Suffolk police received a call at 7.10am to reports of a collision on the A137 by the Brantham Bull.

The road is blocked on the northbound side but is passable according to a police spokesperson.

They were able to confirm that a response is en route to the incident but they cannot confirm how many vehicles were involved.

It is not yet known if anyone is injured or the extent of the damage.

