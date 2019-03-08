E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Three-vehicle crash on A14 causes traffic disruption

PUBLISHED: 07:54 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 08:42 06 August 2019

The crash happened on the A14 westbound near Risby: GOOGLEMAPS

The crash happened on the A14 westbound near Risby: GOOGLEMAPS

Traffic is building on the A14 near Risby following a three-vehicle crash.

Police were called at around 6.45am today, Tuesday, August 6, to reports of a collision on the westbound carriageway involving a heavy goods vehicle and two vans.

Two fire crews from Bury St Edmunds and one from Newmarket also attended the scene.

A police spokesman said the road was blocked for a short time but has now been cleared.

However, there are reports of delays of up to 20 minutes as traffic moves past the scene.

There are no reports of any injuries.

