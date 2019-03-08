E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Two air ambulances called to crash between lorry and car on busy road

PUBLISHED: 12:12 07 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:37 07 October 2019

Two air ambulances have responded to a crash between a lorry and a car in Creeting St Mary. Picture: EAAA

Archant

A crash between a lorry and a car on a busy Suffolk road has prompted a huge emergency response.

The crash happened on the A140 at the junction with All Saints Road. Picture: ARCHANTThe crash happened on the A140 at the junction with All Saints Road. Picture: ARCHANT

Police officers, fire crews and paramedics have all responded to reports that two vehicles collided on the junction between the A140 and All Saints Road in Creeting St Mary.

The reports initially came in shortly after 11.30am today that a lorry and car had collided.

Seven fire crews are attending the scene from Princes Street in Ipswich, Debenham, Needham Market and Stowmarket and two air ambulances are also in attendance.

It is not known if anyone has been injured.

The A140 is closed in both direction and the end of All Saints Road is also blocked.

There are long delays on the road and officers are advising drivers to avoid the area while they deal with the scene.

