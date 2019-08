Car crashes into central reservation on A14

The incident happened on the A14 eastbound Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A car has crashed into the central reservation on the A14 at Bury St Edmunds. Police are currently on the scene of the crash on the A14 eastbound after the Westley junction.

The incident happened around 12.50pm, and is likely to cause traffic congestion on the road.

