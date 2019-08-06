E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Car come off road and crashes into ditch in Campsea Ashe

06 August, 2019 - 10:57
The crash happened on the B1069, Ivy Lodge Road, in Campsea Ashe Puicture: GOOGLEMAPS

Emergency services are at the scene of a crash in Campsea Ashe where a car has come off the road and ended up in a ditch.

Police were called shortly before 10am today, Tuesday, August 6, to reports of a crash on the B1069, Ivy Lodge Road.

Fire crews from Woodbridge, Aldeburgh and Leiston were also sent to the scene as a the woman driver was trapped her vehicle.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "We have been called to reports of a single vehicle collision on the B1069, Campsea Ashe - the vehicle was a Vauxhall Corsa.

"The person driving, a woman, was the only person in the vehicle. "She is now out of the vehicle and does not appear top have any serious injuries"

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said crews had been called to help get the woman out of her car.

