Motorcyclist seriously hurt after crash on country road

PUBLISHED: 15:12 18 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:17 18 May 2019

The collision happened on the B1077 (Aspall Road) at the junction with Bellwell Lane Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

The collision happened on the B1077 (Aspall Road) at the junction with Bellwell Lane Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES

GOOGLE IMAGES

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a collision just north of Debenham.

Police are currently at the scene of a crash involving a car and a motorbike on the B1077 (Aspall Road) at the junction with Bellwell Lane.

The motorcyclist was seriously hurt in the collision and has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment. The nature of their injuries is not yet clear.

A police spokesman said the road will be closed "for the foreseeable future". Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Diversions have been set up north of the scene from the B1077 at New Road towards Wetheringsett, and south from the B1077 at Debenham Primary School up Little London Hill towards Wetheringsett.

Will you be taking a 30km diversion when this level crossing is closed?

Westerfield level crossing is being rebuilt. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Championship trio show interest in Ipswich goalkeeper Bialkowski

Bartosz Bialkowski applauds the Ipswich Town fans following the final game of the season against Leeds. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Nursing home in special measures after watchdog spots ‘signs of abuse’

Eastcotts Nursing Home in Calford Green, near Haverhill in Suffolk, is rated 'inadequate' by the CQC Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Are you smarter than an 11-year-old? Take our SATs quiz

School pupils in Suffolk and north Essex have been taking their SATs exams this week Picture: MONKEY BUSINESS IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Teenage driver killed in A140 crash was messaging at the wheel, inquest hears

Shannon Gittings, 17, from Diss, who died in a car crash on the A140. Picture: Gittings family

