Motorcyclist seriously hurt after crash on country road

The collision happened on the B1077 (Aspall Road) at the junction with Bellwell Lane Picture: GOOGLE IMAGES GOOGLE IMAGES

A motorcyclist has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries following a collision just north of Debenham.

Police are currently at the scene of a crash involving a car and a motorbike on the B1077 (Aspall Road) at the junction with Bellwell Lane.

The motorcyclist was seriously hurt in the collision and has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital for treatment. The nature of their injuries is not yet clear.

A police spokesman said the road will be closed "for the foreseeable future". Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

Diversions have been set up north of the scene from the B1077 at New Road towards Wetheringsett, and south from the B1077 at Debenham Primary School up Little London Hill towards Wetheringsett.