Lorry crashes into tree leaving one person trapped inside

Published: 4:35 PM July 26, 2021

Three fire engines are currently at the scene of an incident on the B1085 in Chippenham - Credit: Google Maps

A lorry has crashed into a tree on the B1085 near Red Lodge quarry in Chippenham.

Three fire engines have been dispatched to help rescue a person who is believed to be trapped inside the lorry.

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "We received a call at around 3.45pm of reports of a lorry hitting a tree with one person trapped inside."

The extent of any injuries are not yet known.

The incident is still on going and there will be more to follow.