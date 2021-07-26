News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Lorry crashes into tree leaving one person trapped inside

Johnny Griffith

Published: 4:35 PM July 26, 2021   
Three fire engines are currently at the scene of an incident on the B1085 in Chippenham

Three fire engines are currently at the scene of an incident on the B1085 in Chippenham - Credit: Google Maps

A lorry has crashed into a tree on the B1085 near Red Lodge quarry in Chippenham. 

Three fire engines have been dispatched to help rescue a person who is believed to be trapped inside the lorry. 

A spokesperson for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said: "We received a call at around 3.45pm of reports of a lorry hitting a tree with one person trapped inside."

The extent of any injuries are not yet known. 

The incident is still on going and there will be more to follow. 

Mildenhall News

