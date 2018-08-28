A14 Orwell Bridge cleared following three-vehicle crash

Police are at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the Orwell Bridge Picture: GREGG BROWN

The A14 Orwell Bridge has fully opened to traffic after a three-vehicle crash caused heavy tailbacks earlier this evening.

Police were called to the scene of the collision on the eastbound carriageway at around 6pm today, Wednesday, November 7.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said the crash involved a Mini, a motorcycle and a lorry.

She said: “The car is facing the wrong way so looks like it has spun in the road.

“The rider of the bike is thought to be up and moving.”

She added the ambulance service had also been called to the scene of the crash although it is not believed there are any serious injuries.

The road was cleared and fully reopened to traffic at around 7.40pm.