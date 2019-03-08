Drivers caught in delays after EIGHT vehicle crash on A12

The crash caused delays on the A12 between Marks Tey and Kelvedon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A stretch of the A12 was closed this morning following an collision involving eight vehicles near Marks Tey.

Officers from Highways England were called to the incident on the London-bound carriageway at the interchange with the A120 at roughly 9.10am this morning.

The A12 was completely closed between junctions 24 (Marks Tey) and 25 (Kelvedon) while officers cleared the eight vehicles from the road.

A Highways England spokesman said no injuries had been reported.

A spokeswoman for Essex Police added that officers assisted with traffic management, but the scene is now clear.