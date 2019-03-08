Motorbike and car collide outside Honington pub

A car and motorcycle have crashed outside The Fox Inn in Honington, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A car and motorbike have been involved in a crash outside The Fox Inn in Honington near Bury St Edmunds.

Police were called to the scene in Troston Road at 12.20pm on Thursday June 13.

An ambulance has been called to the scene, although it is currently unclear if anyone has been seriously hurt.

A spokesman for Suffolk police confirmed the rider of the motorcycle was conscious.

The spokesman added: "We were called this afternoon to the scene of a road traffic collision involving a car and a bike in the village of Honington, near Bury St Edmunds.

"An ambulance has been called to the scene."